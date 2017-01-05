Blackhawks back on winning track after 4-3 OT victory

A struggling, sloppy, stuck-in-neutral Blackhawks offense was hoping for any sort of spark to light up the United Center scoreboard on Thursday.

Would it come from Marian Hossa, playing for the first time since Dec. 20?

Or perhaps from Spencer Abbott, paired with Hossa and Jonathan Toews in just his second NHL game?

Or maybe it would come courtesy of the Hawks' opponent -- the bumbling Buffalo Sabres?

Answer: It came from one of the team's unsung heroes -- Artem Anisimov. The big Russian center scored 2 goals, the second coming with just 2:04 left in the game to tie the game at 3-3, and the Hawks won when Patrick Kane pounced on a rebound 56 seconds into overtime and fired it home for his 12th goal of the season.

"He's just a great hockey player, Kane said about Anisimov. "He does everything right, plays both ends of the ice. I think people probably don't see it a lot, but he's so skilled. And you know when he gets those chances in front, he's not going to miss them too often. He's so patient, he's skilled and he knows where to put the puck. He's having a great season."

The Hawks have now won 10 straight over the Sabres and improved to 24-12-5.

The game vs. Buffalo began a four-game homestand that continues with rare back-to-backs at the United Center as the Hawks take on Carolina tonight . After that, Nashville comes to town Sunday and Detroit is here Tuesday.

Buffalo is 15-5-8 and entered the game with the fewest points in Eastern Conference.

Thursday was the midway point of the season for the Hawks. This part of the schedule can be a grind for players and coaches alike as they try to keep themselves motivated over the course of a grueling 82-game season.

"As professionals we want to get up for every game," Kane said. "Knowing the team we've had, we've been in a lot of big games and playoffs. I think everyone kind of looks forward to that, especially this time of year.

"But we've got to put ourself in a good position to make sure we're in the playoffs here. We've got to start winning some games."

That can be easier said than done sometimes, especially when you sit atop the Western Conference and don't place a ton of emphasis on what seed you end up with in the postseason.

"They always say Games 40-60 are the hardest to get up for," Kane said. "The coaches give us enough days off. Seems like we have a tough little schedule up until the all-star break. And then we play a lot of games on the road, then we have that bye week. So could be a real important month-and-a-half for us."

Buffalo took a 1-0 lead at 7:21 of the first period, but the Hawks tied it seven minutes later when Ryan Hartman knifed between two Sabres and wristed a laser past Anders Nilsson.

The Hawks found themselves behind again when Buffalo scored on the power play at 18:10 of the second, but that deficit lasted all of 18 seconds as Artem Anisimov pumped in his team-leading 17th goal of the season. He is just 5 away from a career high.