Police: Carpentersville teen among group who tortured disabled man

Four black teens could be charged Thursday in the beating and torture of a white Crystal Lake mentally disabled man and posting the attack on social media.

Chicago police have not released the names of the those facing charges, but in a news conference streamed on the Chicago police Facebook site, officials identified one as being from Carpentersville and the others from Chicago.

The Streamwood Police Department said in a news release late Wednesday the victim was previously reported by his parents as a missing person.

Chicago police officers on patrol Tuesday near Homan and Lexington became concerned after finding the victim wearing shorts in the cold weather and disoriented on the 3400 block of west Lexington, officials said in a news release.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Police discovered the social media video depicting the battery during their investigation.

"It's sickening," Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said. "It makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that."

Police said two males and two females are in custody, and one of them is an acquaintance of the victim.

Police said the suspects met the victim outside of Chicago, stole a van and drove to Chicago's West Side.

"It's quite a possibility this is a kidnapping," Chicago Police Cmdr. Kevin Duffin said. "And that's certainly one of the charges we'll be seeking if it turns out to be that."

Streamwood police said the victim's parents reported him missing Monday night. They dropped him off at the McDonald's at Schaumburg and Barrington roads on Saturday evening but had not heard from him since.

The parents later began receiving text messages from people claiming to be holding their son captive, Streamwood police said.

While Streamwood police were investigating the text messages, they discovered video of the victim being abused, authorities said.

Police said the four in custody yelled expletives about President-elect Donald Trump and white people in the video.