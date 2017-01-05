Man charged in Libertyville slaying to wear GPS monitor while free on bond

A Round Lake Beach man accused of killing a Libertyville man two days before Christmas has agreed to wear a restrictive GPS monitoring device while out of jail on bond, authorities said Thursday.

The GPS device will track every movement of Kenneth S. Seplak, 37, of the 1400 block of North Lake Shore Drive, his attorney Steve McCullom said. The GPS device is more restrictive than an electronic home monitoring device, which would show when Seplak would leave the house, but would not where he went.

"In addition, the device has exclusive zones he will not be able to go to," McCullom said. "If he enters those zones, it would be immediately reported to authorities."

McCullom and Assistant State's Attorney Stephen Scheller told Judge George Strickland that Seplak agreed to wear the device. Seplak did not speak during the hearing.

Seplak was able to post 10 percent of the $3 million bail in order to be released from jail, authorities said. The move pushed prosecutors to request Seplak be monitored electronically.

Strickland also ordered Seplak to remain on 24-hour curfew, not have contact with the family of the victim, and not have any guns or ammunition in his residence.

Seplak is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of 30-year-old David E. Gorski, who was found shot Dec. 23 behind the wheel of his car on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville, authorities said. Gorski was later pronounced dead at Advocate Condell Medical Center.

Authorities say Gorski was found shot to death after he and a Wauconda woman attended a movie at AMC Hawthorn 12 theater in Vernon Hills. Investigators said the woman and Gorski recently began dating and drove to the theater separately.

Seplak previously was accused of stalking the woman at her house, Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Covelli said. He described the woman and Seplak as prior acquaintances.

Prosecutors have said GPS records from Seplak's mobile device showed he was at the Vernon Hills theater at the same time as Gorski and the Wauconda woman. The GPS shows Seplak's vehicle drove north on Milwaukee Avenue near where Gorski was shot and then to a house near Antioch, authorities said.

A man at the Antioch-area house found a .38-caliber handgun and ammunition and turned them over to investigators, authorities say. The bullet recovered from Gorski matched that weapon, and test results show gunshot residue from the weapon matched what was found on Seplak, authorities said.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force and Libertyville police are still investigating the slaying.