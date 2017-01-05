Breaking News Bar
 
Politics
updated: 1/5/2017 4:30 PM

West Chicago mayoral candidate knocked off ballot

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Jessica Cilella
 
 

Ruben Pineda's lone challenger in his bid for a second term as mayor has been knocked off the West Chicago ballot, but she pledges to appeal the decision.

The city's electoral board on Thursday upheld an objection filed by resident John Smith questioning the validity of Marilyn Kroll's nominating petitions.

Smith's objection claimed Kroll didn't have the required 123 valid signatures on her nominating forms. The city's electoral board met last week to review the objection and then referred it to the DuPage County Board of Elections.

During last week's meeting, Kroll said it was "ludicrous and ridiculous" that an objection was filed against her and said it wasn't her fault if some people who signed her papers didn't follow the instructions.

Burt Odelson, a lawyer representing the city, said the county's board of elections determined that just 71 of the 140 signatures Kroll submitted were valid. That board agreed with the majority of Smith's objections, which argued some signatures were from the same person and others were from people who weren't registered voters or West Chicago residents.

Kroll did not attend Thursday's meeting.

But in a phone conversation, she said she "absolutely" will appeal the board's ruling.

"They were trying to get me off the ballot on a technicality," Kroll said. "Politics is dirty. Politics is very dirty."

"I'll fight back all the way to the Supreme Court."

The city's electoral board -- which consists of city Clerk Nancy Smith and the two longest-serving council members, Lori Chassee and Rebecca Stout -- unanimously agreed to uphold the county's opinion and take Kroll's name off the April 4 ballot.

"The numbers speak for themselves," Chassee said, "they're so sufficiently inadequate."

• Daily Herald staff writer Bob Smith contributed to this report.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account