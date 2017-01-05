Arlington Heights fitness expo Saturday

The Arlington Heights Park District will help residents kick off their New Year's health resolutions with a fitness expo Saturday morning.

The expo is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Camelot Community Center, 1005 E. Suffield Drive.

The free event features group fitness classes, including family Zumba, body back transformation and family WERQ (a cardio dance workout).

A new fitness and wellness zone will have exhibitors offering fitness lifestyle products and services. Free smoothies, breakfast samples and chair massages also will be available.