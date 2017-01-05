Elgin father, son accused of planning to sell cocaine

hello

Travis Charles, 58, is being held on $50,000 bail, charged with cocaine possession.

Travis A. Charles, 34, faces a minimum of six years in prison for cocaine possession charges.

An Elgin father and son are accused of possessing a half pound of cocaine and other drugs they planned to sell, according to prosecutors and court records.

Travis Charles, 58, and Travis A. Charles, 34, both of the 600 block of Slade Avenue, were arrested after the North Central Narcotics Task Force, a unit of the state police, executed a search warrant Wednesday night, authorities said.

Both are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies.

The younger Charles also is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification card, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, according to prosecutors and court records.

If convicted of the most severe charge of possession with intent to deliver, both face six to 30 years in prison with no chance of probation.

Prosecutors said the task force seized 240 grams of cocaine -- the equivalent of about 8 ounces -- along with 14 grams of marijuana, a scale, plastic bags and a cutting agent from the home. Police also seized a loaded handgun and $20,000, prosecutors said.

Travis Charles is being held at the Kane County jail on $50,000 bail, meaning he must post $5,000 to be released while the case is pending. The younger Charles being held on $150,000 bail; he must post $15,000 to be released.

The younger Travis also must show that his bond money comes from legitimate and legal sources, according to court records.

Both men are due in court on Feb. 2.