Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 1/5/2017 5:30 PM

Elgin father, son accused of planning to sell cocaine

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Travis A. Charles, 34, faces a minimum of six years in prison for cocaine possession charges.

    Travis A. Charles, 34, faces a minimum of six years in prison for cocaine possession charges.

  • Travis Charles, 58, is being held on $50,000 bail, charged with cocaine possession.

    Travis Charles, 58, is being held on $50,000 bail, charged with cocaine possession.

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 

An Elgin father and son are accused of possessing a half pound of cocaine and other drugs they planned to sell, according to prosecutors and court records.

Travis Charles, 58, and Travis A. Charles, 34, both of the 600 block of Slade Avenue, were arrested after the North Central Narcotics Task Force, a unit of the state police, executed a search warrant Wednesday night, authorities said.

Both are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies.

The younger Charles also is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification card, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, according to prosecutors and court records.

If convicted of the most severe charge of possession with intent to deliver, both face six to 30 years in prison with no chance of probation.

Prosecutors said the task force seized 240 grams of cocaine -- the equivalent of about 8 ounces -- along with 14 grams of marijuana, a scale, plastic bags and a cutting agent from the home. Police also seized a loaded handgun and $20,000, prosecutors said.

Travis Charles is being held at the Kane County jail on $50,000 bail, meaning he must post $5,000 to be released while the case is pending. The younger Charles being held on $150,000 bail; he must post $15,000 to be released.

The younger Travis also must show that his bond money comes from legitimate and legal sources, according to court records.

Both men are due in court on Feb. 2.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account