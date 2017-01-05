Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/5/2017 7:42 PM

Winnetka man admits videotaping former girlfriend in Palatine home

Barbara Vitello
 
 

A Winnetka man who police say hid a small recording device in the Palatine home of a woman he once dated pleaded guilty to unlawful videotaping Thursday.

In exchange for his guilty plea, Steven Kocour, 55, was sentenced to 30 months' probation and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay $654 in fines, according to court records.

Prosecutors say Kocour and the woman broke up in May 2015 after dating four years. They say Kocour called the woman in January 2016 and invited her to lunch but she declined. The day after she received the call, the woman notified Palatine police that she found a motion-activated camera in a bedroom dresser. When Kocour arrived at her home that day, the woman called police, according to prosecutors.

