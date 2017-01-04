Schaumburg police search for armed man who robbed video game store

Schaumburg police are searching for a man who robbed a GameStop store at gunpoint Monday night, getting away with two video game consoles and cash.

Police Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said the man was wearing a ski mask and mechanic's gloves when he walked in the store at 2517 W. Schaumburg Road just after 9 p.m. Monday.

The robber confronted the only employee working at that time, showed the employee a handgun and demanded all the money in the store's two cash registers. He took two PS4 Pro video game consoles, each valued at about $400, and more than $1,000 cash from the registers, as well as the employee's wallet and cellphone.

Lindhurst said detectives believe the man either fled the scene on foot or had a getaway vehicle parked a distance from the store. Police have no information about what the man's car might look like at this time.

Detectives are working to obtain security camera footage of the man, Lindhurst said.

Anyone with information related to the crime is asked to call Schaumburg police detectives at (847) 882-3586.