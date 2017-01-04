Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 1/4/2017 11:25 AM

DuPage deputy who fatally shot teen placed on leave

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A DuPage County sheriff's deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave in connection with the shooting of a 17-year-old Villa Park-area resident inside this townhouse.

      A DuPage County sheriff's deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave in connection with the shooting of a 17-year-old Villa Park-area resident inside this townhouse.
    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The DuPage County sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a 17-year-old Villa Park-area resident late Sunday night after responding to a call of a domestic violence has been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy, authorities said Wednesday.

The decision was announced in a one-sentence news release issued by the sheriff's department.

The deputy, who has not been publicly identified, shot Trevon Johnson multiple times inside a home in the Brandywine neighborhood.

The deputy told investigators he believed Johnson had a knife. Johnson's family has said that isn't true.

But in a series of 911 tapes released late Tuesday night, family members told dispatchers Johnson was breaking things in the house, had shoved and struck at least one person and had grabbed one or more knives and glass.

State police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account