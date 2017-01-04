DuPage deputy who fatally shot teen placed on leave

The DuPage County sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a 17-year-old Villa Park-area resident late Sunday night after responding to a call of a domestic violence has been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy, authorities said Wednesday.

The decision was announced in a one-sentence news release issued by the sheriff's department.

The deputy, who has not been publicly identified, shot Trevon Johnson multiple times inside a home in the Brandywine neighborhood.

The deputy told investigators he believed Johnson had a knife. Johnson's family has said that isn't true.

But in a series of 911 tapes released late Tuesday night, family members told dispatchers Johnson was breaking things in the house, had shoved and struck at least one person and had grabbed one or more knives and glass.

State police are continuing to investigate the shooting.