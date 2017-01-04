Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 1/4/2017 4:00 PM

New driver's services facility opens in Lake Zurich

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • An Illinois driver's services facility began a new era Wednesday at Lake Zurich's Deerpath Commons on Rand Road. It is the new location for the facility that had been in Libertyville for about 30 years.

      An Illinois driver's services facility began a new era Wednesday at Lake Zurich's Deerpath Commons on Rand Road. It is the new location for the facility that had been in Libertyville for about 30 years.
    Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

  • In addition to passenger vehicle road testing, the new Lake Zurich facility will handle motorcycle testing that is projected to run from April to September.

      In addition to passenger vehicle road testing, the new Lake Zurich facility will handle motorcycle testing that is projected to run from April to September.
    Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

  • Rick Kurnick, the Illinois secretary of state's acting director of driver services for the Chicago area, discusses the new facility that opened Wednesday at Deerpath Commons in Lake Zurich.

      Rick Kurnick, the Illinois secretary of state's acting director of driver services for the Chicago area, discusses the new facility that opened Wednesday at Deerpath Commons in Lake Zurich.
    Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

  • Customers receive service at the Illinois driver's services facility that opened Wednesday at Lake Zurich's Deerpath Commons on Rand Road. It replaces the facility that had been in Libertyville about 30 years.

      Customers receive service at the Illinois driver's services facility that opened Wednesday at Lake Zurich's Deerpath Commons on Rand Road. It replaces the facility that had been in Libertyville about 30 years.
    Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

  • play this video Lake Zurich driver's facility

    Video: Lake Zurich driver's facility

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 

An Illinois driver's services facility began a new era Wednesday in a southern Lake County mall.

After a roughly 30-year run in Libertyville, the facility relocated to Deerpath Commons on Rand Road in Lake Zurich. Officials from the Illinois secretary of state's office expect the new location to draw patrons from sections of Lake, Cook and McHenry counties.

Rick Kurnick, the secretary of state's acting director of driver services for the Chicago area, was at the 9,638-square-foot Lake Zurich operation to assist in its debut Wednesday. He said the facility was on pace to handle a minimum of 400 opening day customers.

"Crazy better than we thought," Kurnick said during a break.

Jason Sfire, vice president of Deerpath Commons owner Fidelity Group, said the company used a fresh layout designed by the secretary of state's office to customize the space. He said he was pleased to see the new visitors to the mall.

"Just excitement and energy around the shopping center and around the area," Sfire said.

Kyle Kordell, Lake Zurich's assistant to the village manager, said a projected average 1,000 daily visitors to the facility should lead to economic benefits for Lake Zurich and bordering communities.

"It fills a large vacancy in Deerpath Commons," Kordell said. "Restaurants and stores along Rand Road will benefit."

Bright and roomy, the Lake Zurich facility has seating for 150 customers and more standing areas compared to the smaller, 6,700-square-foot space in the Brookside shopping center on Peterson Road in Libertyville. The 23 customer service stations, with illuminated numbers atop poles, are part of what Sfire called a "clean and crisp" layout.

In addition to passenger vehicle road testing, the Lake Zurich facility will handle motorcycle testing that is projected to run from April to September.

Parking is seen as a plus for the Lake Zurich mall. At 400 spaces, Deerpath Commons has twice the number the Libertyville facility provided.

Because customers out of habit might travel to the longtime location in Libertyville, a sign on a window there notes the shift to Lake Zurich. Kurnick said he heard of a couple of customers who went to Libertyville by mistake Wednesday.

In July, Lake Zurich village board trustees approved a special-use permit the secretary of state's office needed to operate at Deerpath Commons,

Lake Zurich did not provide any financial incentives to the state for the move. State officials said the build-out cost at Deerpath Commons will be $129,000 over five years.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account