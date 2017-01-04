Purple Power Smoothie

2 cups unsweetened vanilla almond/coconut milk

4 ounces soft silken tofu or about 1/3 of a package (Instead of tofu, you can use protein powder, or a few tablespoons of rinsed cooked white beans.)

1 cup frozen mixed berries

¼ medium banana, frozen

¾ cup shredded red cabbage (fresh or frozen)

½ teaspoon orange zest

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon almond extract

2/3 cup ice cubes

Place 1½ cups of the milk and the tofu in the blender and blend until smooth and no tofu lumps remain, about 30 seconds. Add the frozen berries, banana, cabbage, orange zest, extracts, and ice cubes. Blend until smooth, about one minute. If you don't have a high-powered blender, then you may need to stop, stir and continue blending about halfway through. Once the mixture is well blended, add the remaining ½ cup of milk and blend just until all smooth. Pour into 3 glasses and serve.

Makes 3 servings