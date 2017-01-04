Wauconda young professionals to meet

The Wauconda Area Chamber of Commerce is forming a Young Professionals Group to bring ambitious sales professionals and business owners to a diverse network of peers and community leaders.

The Young Professionals Group is a resource for young professionals in the Wauconda area committed to building relationships that will strengthen the business community.

The first meeting in 2017 will be at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 18 at Wauconda Area Chamber of Commerce Community Room, 100 N. Main St. Subsequent meetings will be on the third Wednesday of the month. The group is free to chamber members.

For more information, call (847) 526-5580.