Orlando, the donkey, dies 6 months after 50th birthday

Orlando, the Kane County donkey who celebrated his 50th birthday this past summer, has died.

Rescued about eight years ago by Field of Dreams Horse Rescue and Adoption, Orlando was living out his life at its Silver Spur Ranch off Lees Road in Maple Park. He had become an ambassador for the horse rescue operation, which mends and adopts out horses, as well as educates people about the animals' plight.

The average life span of a donkey in developed countries is 30 to 50 years, according to the World Animal Foundation.

A Field of Dreams supporter brought Orlando, then 42, to the ranch in the winter of 2008. He had been working at a live Nativity play at a petting zoo, carrying Mary on his back for Christmas pageants. Covered in ice, he had trouble walking down the aisle of the barn. Orlando spent a significant portion of his life at the petting zoo.

Field of Dreams took him in when he could no longer do that job and winters became too rugged for him.

Orlando soon became a favorite of volunteers and visitors. He died Saturday surrounded by many of his Field of Dreams family members.

"Orlando will always be remembered for his strong will, his love of attention, and the sound of his donkey brays filling the barn when his meals didn't arrive quickly enough," a statement on the group's website read.

During his nine years at the ranch, Orlando was "a companion to other rescued equines, a teacher to new volunteers, and ... a friend to all who met him," the statement read.

"He brings such joy to so many people," Field of Dreams President Jody Zyck said during Orlando's 50th birthday party. "People in the barn who aren't even affiliated with Field of Dreams come visit him. Everyone knows who he is."