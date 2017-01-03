Palatine considering plan for a third Burger King

The Palatine village council is scheduled to vote next week on a plan to build a new Burger King near the intersection of Rand and Dundee roads on the village's northeast side.

The plan calls for the existing building at 1630 N. Rand Road to be demolished to make way for a fast-food restaurant with a drive-through lane. The empty building most recently was the home of Wolf Cabinetry, which packed up and moved to a storefront across the street at 1703 N. Rand Road about two years ago.

The Burger King would be owned by N3 Real Estate, a national developer, and operated by TomsKing Inc., which runs a number of other Burger Kings throughout Illinois and other states.

A call to N3 Real Estate went unreturned Monday.

Mark Huonder, a development manager from N3 Real Estate, said the plan was the product of work that began in March, when his company first contacted village staff. Huonder said the current plan includes several items recommended by village officials.

The Palatine zoning board of appeals vetted and unanimously approved the plan at their December meeting.

How drivers will access the restaurant off Dundee and Rand roads was among the zoning board's chief concerns last month. The plan calls for drivers to get on to the property from both roads, although they will only be able to exit on to Rand.

The plan calls for just one exit lane, though several members of the zoning board asked for two.

Board member Cindy Roth-Wurster said the intersection is one of the most accident-prone in the state and doesn't believe a second exit lane would help.

Board Chairwoman Jan Wood asked that village staff work with the developer to determine whether an additional lane would improve traffic flow without worsening safety.

Village staff recommended the plan, saying it would not alter the character of the area and would be compatible with the other restaurants, retail stores and service businesses in the area.

If approved, it will be Palatine's third Burger King.

The village council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at village hall, 200 E. Wood St.