Palatine man charged in Arlington Heights pizza shop theft

hello

A 25-year-old Palatine man was in the Cook County jail Monday facing a felony theft charge alleging he swiped more than $500 from the cash register of an Arlington Heights pizzeria last week.

Police say Jonathan Cabrera, of the 1300 block of Ports-O-Call, stole the cash about 2:25 a.m. Thursday from Mug's Pizza, 807 W. Rand Road, when he went inside the business to pick up an order.

Cabrera, who faces a maximum two to five years in prison if convicted of Class 3 felony theft, was booked into the jail Friday and later appeared in court, where a judge set his bail at $40,000. He remained in custody Monday awaiting another court appearance, set for Jan. 20 at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows.