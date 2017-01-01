Chicago Blackhawks have experience, but poor record in outdoor games

The Chicago Blackhawks will play in their fifth outdoor game since 2009 when they take on the St. Louis Blues in the Winter Classic in St. Louis on Monday. But outdoor venues haven't been kind to the Hawks -- they are just 1-3-0 outside. Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- No team has more experience dealing with all the odd quirks and -- as the Blues' Kevin Shattenkirk put it -- the "grand spectacle" that comes along with outdoor games than the Chicago Blackhawks.

Four times coach Joel Quenneville's squad has played in all sorts of conditions -- from the crazy snow day at Soldier Field in 2014 to bone-chilling cold at Wrigley Field in 2009 to the perfect conditions in Minneapolis last year.

This, naturally, gives them a huge advantage against St. Louis in the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium on Monday, right?

An automatic victory. Two easy points.

Yeah … not so much.

The Hawks actually own a ghastly 1-3-0 record outside, including last year's 6-1 debacle against the Wild. So that whole experience thing is a bunch of hooey.

"I don't think our team has (been) very successful in a lot of these games," Duncan Keith said after the Hawks practiced Sunday. "It'd be nice to enjoy it but also win."

To a man, the Hawks all say they haven't grown numb to these events. It will be extra special, of course, for first-timers such as Ryan Hartman, Vinnie Hinostroza, Tyler Motte, Tanner Kero and Michal Kempny.

For Hartman, it will be the second NHL outdoor game he has attended … the other being at Wrigley Field when he was just in junior high.

"The one at Wrigley was miserable," Hartman said. "I was freezing when I was there, especially watching when you're just sitting around."

By all accounts, St. Louis has done a great job in the lead up to Monday's game.

"There's a huge buzz here," said Blues great Bernie Federko, who played in the Alumni Game on Saturday. "This means an awful lot to St. Louis. This year with the city losing the Rams, I think there's been some hurt there. …

"Everybody is so excited about the hype that goes with it, the atmosphere. … Media coverage has been absolutely unreal.

"We want to make the time here in St. Louis for everybody who's coming from the outside to be a very special time."

The buzz might turn into a giant buzzkill, however, if Mother Nature doesn't cooperate, and it's looking like she may not. Rain remains a serious threat, leaving players, coaches, fans and media wondering what exactly will transpire.

The game's start time will not be determined until 7 a.m., pending the weather forecast.

"It would be nice if we're just able to go out there and play the game and have things be as perfect as they were today," said Jonathan Toews Sunday. "But we'll be ready for whatever."

Lost in some of the hoopla is the fact that the Hawks have lost four of five and are just 1 point ahead of Minnesota in the Central Division with the Wild having played three fewer games.

Looking up at both teams are the Blues, who were just blanked by the Predators 4-0 and sit 8 points behind the Hawks.

"With the way things are going with us lately, we need those points," Toews said. "We need to have a big game against this team.

"We know coming to St. Louis they're going to play really well in front of their own fans. Just add to the fact that we're on a big stage, and they're going to be excited to take advantage of this opportunity.

"They'll be ready, and we've got to be ready for that as well."