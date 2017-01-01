Gretzky has high praises for Blackhawks' Toews, Kane

hello

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky said Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, seen here, and Patrick Kane are already on their way to the Hall of Game. "I don't think there's any debate over that," Gretzky said. Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Wayne Gretzky had some high praise for Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews on Saturday after participating in the Alumni Game at Busch Stadium.

Gretzky, the game's all-time leading scorer with 894 goals and 2,857 points, said both already are surefire Hall of Famers.

"I don't think there's any debate over that," Gretzky said. "More importantly, they're winners and they're very unselfish, and they've had a great deal of success. And they've been a real positive for Chicago, not only because of the way they play but because of the fact they've won championships. "So you have to have good leadership and you have to have talent. And they bring both of those qualities to the organization, and consequently they've had a great deal of success, and they're fun to watch."

On Sunday, Toews said "it's nice to hear those words" but also is smart enough to know it's never good to let stuff like that go to one's head.

"You don't want to ever let someone blow too much smoke and hype you up too much," a smiling Toews said Sunday. "Got a lot of work left to do, but obviously appreciate any little compliment that you get from a former player, let alone the Great One.

"So it was pretty cool to hear."

Injury update:

Marcus Kruger was placed on injured reserve Sunday and will miss about three weeks with an upper-body injury, which he suffered in Carolina on Thursday. "That's a big loss for us," said Hawks coach Joel Quenneville.

Marian Hossa, meanwhile, will not play in the Winter Classic on Monday, but Quenneville hopes the veteran winger can return for Thursday's game against Buffalo. Hossa is also out with an upper-body injury.

With Kruger out, watch for Tanner Kero to center the third line with Dennis Rasmussen and Richard Panik as his wingers. The fourth line will be centered by Andrew Desjardins with Tyler Motte and Jordin Tootoo on the wings.

Too many men!

The Hawks began their practice Sunday at Busch Stadium by playing 10-on-10 ... with two pucks sometimes in play at the same time.

Duncan Keith even took a faceoff -- and won.

"There wasn't a lot of room out there," said rookie Ryan Hartman.

After practice ended, some players had their kids, wives and girlfriends on the ice.

"I know Carter had a lot of fun out there and Kenzie was having a blast," Brent Seabrook said of his two kids. "My wife was zipping around with the kids, so it was good."

He said it:

"It seems like when they announced it, it was 15 years ago. Then times goes so quick and I still can't believe the game is tomorrow." -- Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko