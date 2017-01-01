Man arrested after firing gun to celebrate New Year

The first case of 2017 for the Lake County Sheriff's Office came just after midnight Sunday when 911 callers reported a man shooting a handgun into the air.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies were on their way to the 14600 block of West Wadsworth Road in Wadsworth when witnesses reported the man had gotten into a vehicle and left the area.

Sheriff's deputies located the offender's vehicle near North Delany and West Wadsworth roads and arrested Roberto Lara, 37, of the 2600 block of West Hendee Road, Waukegan.

According to the sheriff's department, Lara admitted to shooting into the air to celebrate the New Year. Sheriff's deputies seized several firearms from Lara.

Lara was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor, and was released after posting bond. He is due in court on Jan. 17.