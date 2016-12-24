Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 12/24/2016 7:32 AM

Watch: Kids tell us what they want for Christmas

Palatine's Ela Lastach made it easy for Santa:

"I want everything on television," the 5-year-old said.

That's a tall order for the big guy, who has been listening to Christmas requests from kids at Schaumburg's Woodfield Mall since Nov. 1.

Lines at Woodfield's Ice Palace can get long, and Santa Claus is taking requests only through 4 p.m. today.

After all, he's got a long night of deliveries ahead.

Here are some of the requests Santa fielded.

5-year-old Kaleb Napoles of Carpentersville innocently said, "I want a big present and one big toy."

"I want a toy Nerf gun and I want toy darts," said 4-year-old Mason Hinkeldey.

Braelyn Berry, 4, of Crystal Lake said, "I'm going to ask Santa for a Puppy Alive." We presume she means the puppy version of Little Live Pets.

6-year-old Joel Salgado of Streamwood said, "I'm going to ask Santa for a video game and a Lego set."

5-year-old Jackson Steel of Chicago said, "A lot of things but I can't really remember, I remember only one of the things." When prompted he remembered, he wanted a big red Nerf gun.

6-year-old Georgia Murray of Schaumburg said, holding her hand above her head, "I'm going to ask him to give me a big Barbie house, this big."

