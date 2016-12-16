Breaking News Bar
 
Dawn Patrol: Former Lake in the Hills deputy chief accused of sex assault

    Alan R. Bokowski

    Video: "Best Christmas gift ever"

 
Sara Hooker
 
Lee Filas
 
 

Former Lake in the Hills deputy chief accused of sex assault

A former deputy chief of the Lake in the Hills police department has been charged with multiple counts of felony sexual assault against a young girl he knew from Crystal Lake, police said yesterday. Full story.

Driver who drowned identified as Fox Lake resident

A 34-year-old man who plunged into a Round Lake Beach pond while driving a stolen car has been identified as a Fox Lake resident. The Lake County coroner's office ruled the cause of Earl W. Tarvin's death was drowning. Full story.

  Dorothy Turner of Aurora hugs granddaughter Ariah Turner, 8, as she talks about her late son, Devonte, at the Community Crisis Center of Elgin. - Rick West | Staff Photographer
Aurora mom keeps son's memory alive with donations to Elgin shelter

It's been nearly 20 months since Dorothy Turner's 20-year-old son was murdered in Elgin, and she still has no idea why. One thing that keeps Dorothy grounded is ensuring her son's memory lives on, she says. To that end, Dorothy, who lives in Aurora, dropped off on yesterday morning four baskets of gifts -- personal care items, gloves, scarves, toys, art supplies and more -- at the Community Crisis Center in Elgin. Full story.

  New Army veteran Ricardo Vargas gets a surprise welcome Thursday evening at West Chicago VFW Post 6791. - Mark Black | Staff Photographer
New veteran receives surprise reception in West Chicago

Ricardo Vargas thought he was going out for a welcome-home dinner Thursday night. But something much bigger was planned in West Chicago. Full story.

  Kacie Mormance leaves Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights on Thursday. Her father, Chris, called it "the best Christmas gift ever." - Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Smallest preemie ever at Arlington Heights hospital goes home

Kacie Mormance weighed only 14 ounces -- about the same as a can of soup -- at birth. Seven months later, she's 10 pounds, and she's finally ready to go home. Full story.

Lake Zurich hazing report to come out next month

The results of an internal investigation related to allegations of hazing by Lake Zurich High School football players are expected to be released next month. Lake Zurich Unit District 95 board President Doug Goldberg addressed the football team situation at the start of Thursday night's meeting. Full story.

Weather

cloudy and 12 degrees this morning. Temperatures will climb to 24 degrees this afternoon, then dip slightly to 22 degrees overnight. Intermittent snow will move into the area beginning around 3 p.m., accumulating only an inch overnight. Full story.

Traffic

Penny Road remains closed between Bateman Roadd and Route 68 in East Dundee due to construction. Full traffic.

Bears prep for bitter cold

It might not get above zero Sunday when the Bears host the Green Bay Packers. To become acclimated, the Bears practiced outside yesterday for about 75 minutes when the temperature was barely in double digits. Full story.

The Bucks' Jabari Parker drives past the Bulls' Jimmy Butler during the second half Thursday's game in Milwaukee. - Associated Press
Bulls unable to keep up with Bucks' young stars

After losing to the Timberwolves on Tuesday, the Bulls essentially were run off the court by the Bucks on Thursday night at the Bradley Center, falling 108-97. Read beat writer Mike McGraw's take here.

