Bulls can't keep up with Milwaukee's young stars

Milwaukee Bucks' Jabari Parker drives past Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Milwaukee.

This feels like a theme week for the Chicago Bulls. Between Minnesota and Milwaukee, they had to deal with some of the most impressive tall athletes in the NBA.

It didn't go well.

After losing to the Timberwolves on Tuesday, the Bulls essentially were run off the court by the Bucks on Thursday night at the Bradley Center. The Bulls showed some life at the end, trimming a 24-point deficit in the fourth quarter to 8 but lost 108-97.

Both of Milwaukee's young stars delivered in a big way. Six-foot-11 point forward Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points and 14 rebounds, while Chicago native Jabari Parker delivered 28 points.

Those two also combined to hit 5 of 9 shots from 3-point range. The Bucks finished the night 11-for-20 from the 3-point line and went 8-for-10 in the first half to help build the early lead.

The Bulls (13-12) got 21 points from Jimmy Butler, 20 from Dwyane Wade and 19 from Taj Gibson. Butler and Wade both spent their college years playing at the Bradley Center for Marquette. Wade's number is hanging in the Marquette section of the rafters.

Coach Fred Hoiberg tried some different players off the bench Thursday. Nikola Mirotic and Isaiah Canaan didn't play at all, while Bobby Portis and Denzel Valentine got longer looks. Mirotic and Canaan both have been in deep shooting slumps.

The results were mixed. Portis and Cristiano Felicio tied for the team lead with Robin Lopez with 6 rebounds. The Bulls were competitive in bench points, losing 28-26. Doug McDermott was the top scorer among reserves with 8 points.

But nothing worked early for the Bulls, who trailed 30-18 after the first quarter and by as many as 27 late in the second quarter.

Wade led the comeback, scoring 12 of 14 points for the Bulls while they closed within 95-83 with 7:13 left. McDermott's 3-pointer with 4:07 left closed the gap to 9.

The Bulls had the ball twice while trailing by 8 points. Both times Butler drove into the lane and had his shot blocked, first by Antetokounmpo from behind and then by John Henson. Former Cleveland guard Matthew Dellavedova hit a 3-pointer to make it an 11-point game with 1:34 left.

The Bulls and Bucks play again Friday night at the United Center.

