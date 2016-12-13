Glen Ellyn man to represent himself in attempted murder trial

hello

Charles Mitchell will represent himself in his trial for attempted murder in DuPage County.

A 27-year-old Glen Ellyn man charged with the attempted murder of his father in June will be allowed to represent himself at his trial.

Charles Mitchell, of the 600 block of Roosevelt Road, is charged with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of domestic battery in the vicious beating of his 61-year-old father in a Glen Ellyn hotel room.

Despite warnings from Judge Daniel Guerin that self-representation in an attempted murder trial "is typically not a good move," Mitchell said he understands the challenges before him and requested a speedy trial.

Guerin's decision came after two profanity-laced outbursts by Mitchell during which he said he was "frustrated by the proceedings." The outbursts led to multiple threats by Guerin to hold Mitchell, a 2007 graduate of Wheaton Warrenville High School, in criminal contempt of court.

Authorities said police responded to a domestic violence call at 1:19 a.m. on June 14 at a hotel room Mitchell shared with his father and brother on the 600 block of Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn.

Upon their arrival, officers found Mitchell's father, John Mitchell, suffering from multiple head injuries.

Prosecutors have said Mitchell and his brother got into an altercation resulting in Mitchell striking his brother in the face and gouging his eye.

They say Mitchell then got into a physical altercation with his father in which Mitchell struck and kicked the man in his head and body. His father's condition was not immediately known Tuesday.