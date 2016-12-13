Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/13/2016 3:51 PM

Batavia drive gives clothing, toys, food to families in need

  • CHIP IN Batavia volunteers Jojo Lisberg, left, and Kris Flens pack groceries for families in need Tuesday at the Woodman's Market in North Aurora. The food will be distributed along with Christmas gifts for kids of 93 local families as part of the Adopt A Family program coordinated by the Batavia United Way.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Cindy Morgan of CHIP IN Batavia loads groceries that she and volunteers packed Tuesday at the Woodman's Market in North Aurora for families in need.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

Who gets excited about packing groceries?

People volunteering for the annual Batavia Adopt A Family program.

Tuesday afternoon they filled 100 bags with fresh produce and bread at Woodman's Market in North Aurora.

The bags were taken to Louise White Elementary School in Batavia, and toys, clothing and other presents were being dropped off there Tuesday night.

The drive will aid 93 families with 230 children. Every child will receive a Christmas stocking as well, and each family will receive a certificate either for a dinner out or to go to the movies.

The families were chosen by the Batavia school district.

"The Batavia school district has always been great about assessing the needs of our families in and outside of the school walls," said Melinda Kintz, executive director of the Batavia United Way.

It started three years ago with 33 families.

"Each year, new sponsors want to help with Adopt A Family and we have a strong network that has been with us for years. As long as there are sponsors, we have the ability to go to our schools and say 'We can take more families.' They always accept the offer."

The Batavia Mothers Club sponsored 35 of the families. Other support came from the Batavia Women's Club, Batavia Youth Baseball, CHIP IN Batavia, the Batavia High School dance team and Batavia Container. Churches, individuals, book clubs and businesses also donate to the effort.

