Stars D Oleksiak suspended for 2 games by NHL

NEW YORK -- Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak has been suspended for two games for an illegal check to the head of Philadelphia Flyers forward Chris VandeVelde.

The NHL announced the punishment on Sunday. The play occurred in the third period of Dallas' 4-2 loss at Philadelphia on Saturday.

Based on his salary, Oleksiak forfeits $10,208.34 that goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.