Mount Prospect residents can expect larger water bills in 2017

Mount Prospect residents can expect to pay about 4 percent more for their water and sewer use next year, under rate hike approved by village officials. Daily Herald File Photo, 2014

Mount Prospect residents will see an increase in water and sewer rates in 2017, though not as steep as in previous years when the village passed along large rate hikes from the city of Chicago.

The 4 percent hike raises the rate to $10.97 per 1,000 gallons, up from $10.55. For a typical household that uses 8,000 gallons a month, the monthly cost would be $92.76, up about $3.36.

That's much less than the 9 to 9.5. percent annual increases imposed after Chicago raised its fees for Lake Michigan water beginning in 2012.

"It is quite refreshing to bring forth a water rate increase that is just 4 percent," village Finance Director David Erb said.

Trustee Michael Zadel said hikes are necessary to maintain the water and sewer system.

"Just like our street program, we need to take care of our water infrastructure. It is underground and a lot of people don't see it, but things tend to deteriorate," Zadel said.

Trustee Colleen Saccotelli asked about finding another source for water when the village's contract with Chicago ends in 2021.

Mayor Arlene Juracek said the Northwest Suburban Municipal Joint Action Water Agency, a consortium of municipalities including Mount Prospect that brings Lake Michigan water in from Chicago, is examining its options.

Water usage per capita is down in the village, she added, the result of residents employing conservation measures such as low flow toilets and shower heads.

Trustee Richard Rogers said rain barrels distributed by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago also have been a big help.