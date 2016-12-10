Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 12/10/2016 5:45 AM

Believe: $100 to help a student diagnosed with cancer

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Lori Blecha of Wauconda.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"While my 17-year-old nephew, Pierson, should have been excited to start his senior year at Wauconda High School, just days before school started he went to the ER due to severe lower back pain after playing in a baseball tournament. Assuming the pain was catching related, he and his family were shocked when he was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, an aggressive and highly malignant form of cancer.

"While his family, friends and the awesome town of Wauconda have rallied behind him, his positive attitude and warrior-like spirit have been an inspiration. He is in a 54-week treatment plan, which does not allow for him to attend school.

"I would love him to be a recipient of the Believe Project gift so he could purchase something to help pass the time he spends in the hospital receiving chemo and radiation."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. To submit your suggestion for sharing good will, visit events.dailyherald.com/believe-project/.

