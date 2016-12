One dead in Marengo plane crash

The sole occupant of a small plane was killed when it crashed overnight in a Marengo corn field.

The person, whose name has not yet been released, was flying what authorities believe was a small, single-engine plane, said Marengo firefighter-paramedic Joe Taylor. Aviation officials are on site and investigating the cause of the crash.

The crash occurred either late Friday night or early Saturday morning near Meyer Road, just north of Pleasant Grove Road, Taylor said.