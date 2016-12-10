Police investigating ruse burglary near Des Plaines

Cook County sherriff's police are searching for two people officials say are suspected of carrying out a ruse burglary at a home near Des Plaines.

A man rang the doorbell and knocked on the door of the home on the 9600 block of Reding Circle about 4:15 p.m. Thursday, sheriff's police said.

The man entered the home after a 92-year-old woman answered the door and told her there was an emergency electrical problem at her home, sheriff's police said.

The man was described as about 5 feet, 10 inches, with a crew cut and a heavy build. He was wearing a gray winter jacket.

The man had the woman follow him to the home's kitchen, away from the front door, while he spoke to another person on a two-way communication device, sheriff's police said. The suspects were speaking in another language, sheriff's police said.

About five minutes later, the man left the home and drove away in an SUV.

The woman later discovered that jewelry had been taken from the home, sheriff's police said. She did not see anyone else enter her house.

Police said that they believe the woman fell victim to a ruse burglary.