Helping man injured when car strikes his bike

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Mary Lou Taylor of Bartlett.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"My brother-in-law is a hard worker who has worked for more than 25 years as a glass blower and is on his feet all day.

"He was riding his bicycle eight months ago when he was struck by a reckless teen driver. He had cracked ribs, a broken and shattered left arm, two broken knees and two broken ankles. He is left-handed. The road to recovery has been hard and he could use this $100 so much."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. To submit your suggestion for sharing good will, visit events.dailyherald.com/believe-project/.