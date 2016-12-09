Breaking News Bar
 
Report: Whooping cough outbreak at Hersey, Prospect high schools

Officials are reporting nine cases of whooping cough in high school reported in Arlington Heights and Mount Prospect, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

The Tribune said there are five recently confirmed cases of whopping cough at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights and four cases at Prospect High School in Mount Prospect.

The data comes from the Cook County Department of Public Health Thursday, the Tribune reports.

There have also been three confirmed cases of whooping cough at Highcrest Middle School in Wilmette.

You can read more at the Chicago Tribune website.

