Unborn baby dies in Des Plaines car crash

hello

An unborn baby girl died Tuesday after a crash in Des Plaines at the intersection of River Road and Touhy Avenue, officials said.

The multiple-vehicle crash occurred about 9:25 a.m., and a woman was taken to the hospital, Des Plaines police Chief Bill Kushner said.

The baby, who was weeks from being born, was pronounced dead at 10:48 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. The woman had been pregnant for 37 weeks, medical examiner spokeswoman Becky Schlikerman said.

The woman lived in Chicago, according to medical examiner records.

The police department was still investigating the crash and did not release further information Thursday morning.