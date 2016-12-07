$100 to brighten holidays for hospitalized children

Breaking News Bar
 
Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Dori Sexton of Hoffman Estates.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"If I were to receive $100, I would purchase toys for pediatric cancer patients who are hospitalized during the holidays. Many of these children are terminally ill, and isolated in the hospital.

"Receiving a new toy while admitted in the hospital brightens up the day for these children. Their families are facing huge medical bills, so this would help their family financially also. I will personally match the donation."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.

