Police: Teen was driving car that dragged Waukegan officer

Police are seeking an 18-year-old Waukegan man on charges he was behind the wheel of a stolen car that dragged a police officer Saturday.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Santos L. Martinez on charges of aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting a peace officer. Martinez, who is described as being 5'9" and 190 pounds, has a last known address on the 1300 block of North Avenue in Waukegan, police said.

Authorities believe Martinez was driving a stolen 2005 Volkswagen 4-door when officers spotted him at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at a gas station on the 900 block of Grand Avenue. As officers approached the car, police said, its driver sped away, dragging an officer a short distance in the parking lot.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries and later release, authorities said.

Police on Tuesday night found the stolen Volkswagen abandoned on the 100 block of South Butrick Street. They were tipped off to the vehicle's location by a city resident who saw news reports of the Saturday incident, police said.

The arrest warrant for Martinez carries a $250,000 bail. If he's arrested and convicted, he could face up to seven years in prison.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department's Tip Line at (847) 360-9001.