updated: 12/7/2016 3:29 PM

So far, so good for traffic plan at Campton Hills holiday light show

  • Brian and Angela Larsen won the ABC series "The Great Christmas Light Fight" in December 2013.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 

A compromise to have people direct traffic on weekends for the award-winning Larsen's Light Show at a home in Campton Hills is running smoothly.

Weeks ago, Brian Larsen and village trustees agreed to have Larsen pay people to direct traffic along Anderson and Beith roads and in and out of an adjoining parking lot on weekends through the end of the year.

With the multitude of cars that slowly drove by or stopped to watch the light show on Beith Road, village officials were worried an ambulance or firetruck would not be able to traverse the two-lane roads, which have no shoulders, in case of emergency.

Campton Hills police wanted to ban vehicles from slowing, stopping or parking along those two roads or face a $75 ticket, but Larsen said that would ruin the experience.

Larsen has paid a private firm to direct traffic and on Wednesday said crowds were small at first because technical difficulties limited his show to nine minutes. He has reprogrammed it to about 25 minutes and predicts larger crowds after many area students are off school for winter break around Dec. 18.

"It's been positive. It's been good," said Larsen. "I do have 25 minutes programmed. It's not perfect right now. It's minor stuff.

"It only picks up from here. During the week there's very little traffic if at all. Friday and Saturday there is traffic."

Larsen's show has been a regional attraction for years and in December 2013, he and his family won the ABC-TV show "The Great Christmas Light Fight" with a display of more than 1 million lights.

Village President Harry Blecker said the traffic plan appears to be working and village officials have not received a single negative complaint about congestion or long lines.

"Everything is good right now," Blecker said, noting officials had a follow-up meeting Monday. "It might not be perfect but ... it's working out well."

Show hours are 5 to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday. The show ends Jan. 2.

Visit larsenslightshow.com.

