Report: White Sox trade Sale to Boston for Moncada, pitcher, 2 others

The Chicago White Sox acquired Yoan Moncada, shown here adjusting his helmet, from Boston as part of a four-player trade for starting pitcher Chris Sale. Moncada, a 21-year-old switch-hitter, has tremendous speed and has hit .294 in two seasons in the minors. Associated Press/2016 file

In seven seasons with the White Sox, Chris Sale posted a 74-50 record with a 3.00 ERA and 1,244 strikeouts with a WHIP of 1.06 over 1,110 innings. Associated Press/file

So long, Chris Sale. Hello, Yoan Moncada.

According to FOX's Ken Rosenthal, the Chicago White Sox traded Sale to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday in exchange for Moncada, starting pitcher Michael Kopech and two other prospects.

