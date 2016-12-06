Believe Project: $100 to help woman fighting lung cancer

The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Tricia Lake of Palatine.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"My friend, Lois, is the epitome of selflessness. For years she has been a dedicated leader in Dachshund Rescue where she has tirelessly volunteered her time and energy in the rescue, care and home placement of thousands of dogs in need.

"Lois is an angel on earth and many lives have been made better because of her.

"Sadly, Lois is now fighting lung cancer and undergoing chemotherapy treatment. Due to a collapsed lung, she is attached to a large, heavy oxygen tank, making it difficult for her to get out of the house on the days she feels good. Insurance will not pay for a portable oxygen concentrator, which would allow Lois to be mobile and greatly improve her quality of life.

"The cost for the portable oxygen unit is about $5,000. Some funds have been raised but not enough. I would love to give Lois another $100 toward the cost."

