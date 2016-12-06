Solon Mills man faces federal child pornography charges

A 66-year-old man from unincorporated McHenry County accused of using the internet to spread child pornography is facing federal charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

Wayne Gibbons, of the 4100 block of White Street, Solon Mills was formally charged Tuesday with two counts of child pornography dating back to June 2013. If he is found guilty, each count is punishable by five to 20 years in prison, according to the news release.

Wayne will be required to provide investigators with his laptop and desktop computers and two USB drives, court records show.

The U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI are working together on the case. Neither department was immediately available to comment on the case Tuesday evening.

At the time charges were brought against him, Gibbons was registered as a sex offender in relation to a separate aggravated criminal sexual abuse conviction from 2006, court records show.

