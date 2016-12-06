Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/6/2016 7:36 PM

Solon Mills man faces federal child pornography charges

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

A 66-year-old man from unincorporated McHenry County accused of using the internet to spread child pornography is facing federal charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

Wayne Gibbons, of the 4100 block of White Street, Solon Mills was formally charged Tuesday with two counts of child pornography dating back to June 2013. If he is found guilty, each count is punishable by five to 20 years in prison, according to the news release.

Wayne will be required to provide investigators with his laptop and desktop computers and two USB drives, court records show.

The U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI are working together on the case. Neither department was immediately available to comment on the case Tuesday evening.

At the time charges were brought against him, Gibbons was registered as a sex offender in relation to a separate aggravated criminal sexual abuse conviction from 2006, court records show.

Check back at DailyHerald.com for more updates.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account