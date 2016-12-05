Are White Sox close to trading Sale to Nationals?

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, July 2, 2016, in Houston. Associated Press

As expected, the Chicago White Sox were a very popular team as baseball's winter meetings got rolling in National Harbor, Md.

With the White Sox committed to breaking up a veteran roster that has produced four straight losing seasons, general manager Rick Hahn reportedly met with multiple teams on Monday.

Not surprisingly, all-star starting pitcher Chris Sale drew the most interest from teams like the Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros.

A career 74-50 with a 3.00 ERA and 1,244 strikeouts in 1,110 innings, Sale has finished in sixth place or better in AL Cy Young Award voting for five straight years.

The 27-year-old lefty also has a favorable contract and is owed $25.5 million over the next two years with a $13.5 million club option in 2019.

The Nationals reportedly made big strides in acquiring Sale Monday night, offering a package headed by top prospects Lucas Giolito, a right-handed starter, and outfielder Victor Robles.

Is that going to be enough for Sale, a five-time all-star?

If a deal fails to materialize, it's probably because Washington declined to part with Trea Turner, who slashed .342/.370/.567 in 73 games with the Nats last season while finishing second in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

The speedy Turner plays shortstop, second base and center field.

Giolito, who went 25-15 with a 2.73 ERA in five minor-league seasons, was 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in 6 games (4 starts) while debuting with Washington last year.

The Red Sox could probably offer a better package for Sale with a combination of Jackie Bradley Jr., Yoan Moncada, Andrew Benintendi and Eduardo Rodriguez.

While Sale was the focal point Monday, the White Sox are likely shopping Jose Quintana, Adam Eaton and Todd Frazier and just about everybody else on the roster expect Tim Anderson and Carlos Rodon.

"These players fit on all 30 teams, and I purposely say all 30 because that includes us," Hahn told reporters Monday. "The young, premium talent, controlled for a number of years and affordable is the kind of thing we're looking for.

"We need to reshuffle our mix and make sure we get more of those than we currently have going forward. It's essential that we bring back volume, that we bring back players we feel we can project to have similar impact beyond perhaps even what we currently have."

While the rumors heated up Monday night, the White Sox don't look they're rushing to move Sale or anyone else.

"It's not something that's necessarily going to happen over night," Hahn said. "It's not something that I would expect to be completed while we are here in its entirety. It's going to be a process potentially that takes some time."