posted: 12/5/2016 5:30 AM

Believe Project: $100 to help family fight son's cancer

  The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.

    The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.

 

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Barbara Traver of West Dundee.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"I would like to nominate Donovan Hickrod's family for the Believe Project.

"Their 3-year-old son has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia blood cancer and after extensive treatment was in remission. His parents found out in May that the cancer has returned.

"The young family is facing high medical bills and praying for another miracle. The $100 doesn't seem like much, but every penny counts and this would really help."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.

