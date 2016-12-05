Waukegan cop injured after being dragged by stolen car

hello

A Waukegan police officer was injured after being dragged by a stolen car, authorities said.

Officers spotted the gray 2005 Volkswagen 4-door vehicle at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at a gas station on the 900 block of Grand Avenue and approached the vehicle, authorities said.

As they approached, the car tried to leave and a police officer was dragged a short distance in the parking lot, authorities said. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries and later release, authorities said.

Officers pursued the vehicle until they deemed the pursuit was too reckless to continue, authorities said. It was last seen in the area of Sheridan Road and Belvidere Road, authorities said.

The vehicle was stolen Nov. 29 from the 700 block of Belvidere Road and has an Illinois license plate of Z84 2693.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.