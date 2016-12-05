Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
12/5/2016

Autopsy: No signs of physical trauma on body pulled from Mundelein-area lake

Lee Filas
 
 

An autopsy confirmed there were no signs of physical trauma on the body of a woman found last week in a Mundelein-area lake, authorities said Monday.

Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said an official cause of death cannot be determined until after more testing is completed. He also said the identity of the woman, who was found in Sylvan Lake about 8 a.m. Friday, remains unknown.

The victim is described as Asian, possibly in her 40s or 50s. She is approximately 5-foot, 3-inches to 5-foot, 5-inches tall, 120 to 130 pounds, with short black hair. She was wearing a purple long-sleeve shirt, black spandex-type pants, and a gray skirt.

Police previously said there were no indications of foul play.

Authorities said a jogger saw the woman's body and phoned police for assistance.

Anyone with information about the victim is asked to call the sheriff's office at (847) 549-5200.

