DuPage County elected officials sworn in

The last remaining Democrat on the DuPage County Board says she plans to work with her Republican colleagues to achieve mutual goals.

"My issues are not very far off from their issues," board member Elizabeth "Liz" Chaplin said. "I'm concerned about accountability, transparency and ethics. I think those are issues the Republicans also care about. So I hope we can work together and improve on what we've already done."

Chaplin kept her District 2 seat on the county board after a razor-thin victory during the Nov. 8 election. The Downers Grove resident beat Republican challenger Richard Blass by 50 votes.

On Monday night, Chaplin began a 2-year term by being sworn in along with fellow board members and countywide elected officials.

Other sitting representatives who started new terms on the 18-member county board are Don Puchalski, Sam Tornatore, Sean Noonan, Gary Grasso, Brian Krajewski, Amy Grant, James Healy, Robert Larsen and Jim Zay.

Two new county board members -- Tim Elliott of Glen Ellyn and Janice Anderson of Naperville -- also were sworn in during the inauguration event in Wheaton. Both are Republicans.

Anderson, a former Naperville Township trustee, last month defeated Democratic incumbent Tony Michelassi. She will serve a 2-year term representing District 5.

The countywide elected officials who took the oath of office Monday were State's Attorney Robert Berlin, Recorder Fred Bucholz, County Auditor Bob Grogan, Coroner Richard Jorgensen, and Circuit Court Clerk Chris Kachiroubas.

County board Chairman Dan Cronin said during the event that he's "energized" by the what the county has achieved and the challenges it faces.

"I believe it's important to acknowledge how far we've come," Cronin said, "even as we set forth a new plan and determine a new course in service to our residents."

In addition to cutting spending, DuPage has kept its property tax levy flat since 2008. Officials also are pursuing consolidation and other government reforms with the DuPage ACT (Accountability, Consolidation and Transparency) Initiative.

Cronin said last month's election results show that DuPage voters value the county board working together to reduce the size, scope and cost of local government.

He said the board will continue its efforts.

"We will continue as a model of good government in Illinois," Cronin said. "We will demonstrate what happens when leaders listen, collaborate and negotiate to arrive at thoughtful, creative solutions."