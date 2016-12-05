Breaking News Bar
 
New BYOB paint studio, breakfast spots open in downtown Wheaton

  • Kathleen Koziel opened The Sipping Muse, a paint shop that offers paint classes with the option to bring in outside drinks and food, at 122 N. Hale St. in Wheaton.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Kathleen Koziel is the owner of The Sipping Muse, a new paint shop at 122 N. Hale St. in Wheaton.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • The Sipping Muse at 122 N. Hale Street is one of several new businesses opening this month in downtown Wheaton.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • The Sipping Muse in Wheaton offers paint classes and the option to bring in your own food and drink.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • The Sipping Muse at 122 N. Hale St. is one of several recently opened new businesses in downtown Wheaton.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Miroballi Shoes at 124 N. Hale Street is planning to open in the next few weeks in downtown Wheaton.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • OMG Cafe at 390 W. Front St. is one of several new businesses that has opened recently in downtown Wheaton.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • County Farm Bagels recently opened in the old Pamplemousse Bakery spot at 118 N. Main St. in downtown Wheaton.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville Running Company is planning to open a third location at 134 W. Front St. in downtown Wheaton later this winter.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Jessica Cilella
 
 

Several new businesses will be open for the holidays in downtown Wheaton, including an art studio that offers paint classes and parties with the option to bring your own drinks and food.

The Sipping Muse is taking reservations for group art classes at 122 N. Hale St. Owner Kathleen Koziel said the studio will offer painting on a variety of mediums, such as canvas, wineglasses, champagne flutes, beer mugs, ornaments and wood.

"There's a lot of ideas that we have and now that we've got the space for it we'll be able to look at doing those things," she said.

Koziel started the business with her daughter, Angelica Guida, about a year ago by hosting private paint events in homes, businesses and churches. They plan to continue offering off-site events, but their main focus will be on the studio.

"It was just so well received and every month we'd have more and more parties, I thought, 'OK, we've got a great niche here.' The thought of having a studio where we can offer that experience to more people was appealing to me," Koziel said.

Eventually, Koziel hopes to divide the studio into two spaces to allow for a private party and a public event to be held simultaneously.

Classes are $35 and include all materials necessary to complete the piece of art. Prices are discounted to $30 in December. Registration is available online at www.thesippingmuse.com.

"We're really all about having fun," Koziel said. "We teach in a way that if you don't feel like you have any artistic experience, it doesn't matter. People are always surprised by what they find inside themselves and how much fun it really is."

Meanwhile, anyone searching for a quick breakfast downtown now can go to OMG Cafe, 390 W. Front St., which opened about a month ago, and County Farm Bagels, which recently filled the spot at 118 N. Hale St. that was vacated in August by Pamplemousse Bakery.

Other businesses that are slated to open later this month or in January include Miroballi Shoes at 124 N. Hale St.; a fair trade retail store and cafe called My Half of the Sky at 121 W. Wesley St.; an eyewear shop called Eyes on Wheaton at 125 W. Wesley St.; and Naperville Running Company's third location at 134 W. Front St.

