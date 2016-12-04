Images: Icons of Lakemoor

What comes to mind when you think of Lakemoor? Fishing at Lily Lake? Carnival rides and eats at Lakemoor Fest in August? The future site of a Woodman's store at the corner of Illinois Route 120 and U.S. Route 12?

Much of modern Lakemoor, which straddles McHenry and Lake counties, was the former community of Lily Lake, which incorporated in 1938 and dissolved in 1942. Lakemoor's current population is 6,017, and the village was incorporated in 1953, minus land to the west which remained unincorporated as Lilymoor.

About 30,000 vehicles a day travel on Route 120 past Lily Lake, the village's signature feature and an early draw that brought vacationers and developers to town in the 1920s.

Although a large portion of Lakemoor is residential, the village's motto, "Progress Through Planning," is evident in the newer businesses along Route 120 and the commitment of Woodman's to build a large grocery store and other businesses at a key corner.

Susan Klovstad | Staff Photographer A sign welcomes visitors to the village of Lakemoor.

Susan Klovstad | Staff Photographer Sweet Melissa's Pizza and Pub is one of several eateries in the village of Lakemoor.

Susan Klovstad | Staff Photographer A focal point of the village of Lakemoor is Lily Lake, which is 89 acres in size and about 25 feet deep at its deepest point.

Susan Klovstad | Staff Photographer Lakemoor's Morrison Park, which has a playground, basketball and volleyball courts, is on the eastern shore of Lily Lake.

Susan Klovstad | Staff Photographer A village park contains a small beach on the east side of Lily Lake in Lakemoor.

Susan Klovstad | Staff Photographer Route 120 in Lakemoor features a variety of retail establishments and services.

Susan Klovstad | Staff Photographer The village of Lakemoor straddles McHenry and Lake counties.

Susan Klovstad | Staff Photographer Lakemoor's water tower can be seen over the rooftops of homes in the Lakemoor Farms subdivision.

Susan Klovstad | Staff Photographer The playground in the Lakemoor Farms subdivision sits empty on a chilly afternoon.

Susan Klovstad | Staff Photographer Lakemoor's village offices are at 28874 Route 120, while the new municipal center is under construction.

Susan Klovstad | Staff Photographer Lakemoor State Bank is part of the State Bank Group, which also has locations in Wonder Lake, Johnsburg, Spring Grove, Hebron, Harvard and Morris.

Susan Klovstad | Staff Photographer The Pines of Lakemoor subdivision is located off Route 120.

Susan Klovstad | Staff Photographer The Pines of Lakemoor subdivision includes single family homes and townhouses.

Susan Klovstad | Staff Photographer A busy Thornton's gas station sits at the corner of Route 120 and Darrell Road in Lakemoor.

Susan Klovstad | Staff Photographer The older residential neighborhoods in Lakemoor feature smaller homes and larger trees.

Susan Klovstad | Staff Photographer A new municipal building is under construction on Route 120 in Lakemoor.