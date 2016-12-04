Believe Project: $100 to help widow raising her grandson

hello

The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Audre Kurowski of Sugar Grove.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"As a 'home visitor' for our church's St. Vincent de Paul Society, a charitable outreach to help needy clients in our area, we are currently assisting a widow (since April), who is in dire need. This 53-year-old widow has no income other than TANFF and food stamps.

"Her deceased husband, who died at 57 of cancer, was approved for SSD (which has a six-month waiting period), and he died one week short of the six months. He had no benefits from work and/or insurance.

"The widow is raising her 3-year-old grandson and cannot look for a job because she cannot pay a baby sitter while she looks. Although she lives in a lovely two-story home, the home is in foreclosure due to nonpayment of the mortgage and she is planning on moving soon either with her mother or a friend.

"The money would give her faith that the world has not forgotten her and she can get through this difficult situation."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.