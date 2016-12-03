Rask stops 35 shots in Bruins' 2-1 win over Sabres

hello

Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) defends the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Buffalo, N.Y. Associated Press

Buffalo Sabres forward Derek Grant (27) is stopped by Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Buffalo, N.Y. Associated Press

Buffalo Sabres forward William Carrier (48) skates through the crease during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Buffalo, N.Y. Associated Press

Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly (90) and Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) battle for the puck during a faceoff in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Buffalo, N.Y. Associated Press

Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) reacts after being hit with a high stick during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Buffalo, N.Y. Associated Press

Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) is congratulate by teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Buffalo, N.Y. Associated Press

Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) makes a save during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Buffalo, N.Y. Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Tuuka Rask made 35 saves to help the Boston Bruins hold off the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Saturday

David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron scored to give Boston a 2-0 lead and the Bruins improved to 3-0-1 in their last four.

Evander Kane scored his first goal of the season for Buffalo. Robin Lehner returned after missing one game with a hip injury and made 32 saves.

The Sabres combined for nine goals in their previous two wins but the NHL's lowest-scoring team reverted to form from the first 21 games, when star center Jack Eichel was out of the lineup with a high-ankle sprain.

Krejci got the Bruins on the scoreboard with 5:50 left in the first when he deflected Brandon Carlo's slap shot from the point off the right post and into the net.

Bergeron made it 2-0 at 7:10 of the second at 7:44 of the third when he knocked on the rebound of his own missed shot.