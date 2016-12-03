Police: Teens stole clothes, sprayed Mace on store employees

Two teenage girls face felony charges after police said they stole clothing from Dick's Sporting Goods stores in Bloomingdale and Naperville and sprayed Mace on employees.

Destiny U. Glasgow, an 18-year-old from Carpentersville, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery, one felony count of retail theft and one misdemeanor count of retail theft.

A 16-year-old, who was not identified because she is a juvenile, is charged with three counts of felony aggravated battery, one count of felony retail theft and one misdemeanor count of retail theft.

The two teens took clothing and used Mace on store employees who tried to stop them about 1 p.m. Friday at the Dick's at 2763 W. 75th St. in Naperville, police said.

The teens fled in a gold Chevrolet and were seen heading east on 75th Street, police said. Officers who were monitoring the area pulled the vehicle over near Ogden Avenue and Rickert Road and took the teens into custody.

Investigators learned the teens also were responsible for stealing clothes earlier Friday at another Dick's store in Bloomingdale, police said.

The teens were later taken to the DuPage County Jail and Kane County Youth Home.