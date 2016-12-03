Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/3/2016 5:23 PM

Police: Teens stole clothes, sprayed Mace on store employees

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Two teenage girls face felony charges after police said they stole clothing from Dick's Sporting Goods stores in Bloomingdale and Naperville and sprayed Mace on employees.

Destiny U. Glasgow, an 18-year-old from Carpentersville, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery, one felony count of retail theft and one misdemeanor count of retail theft.

A 16-year-old, who was not identified because she is a juvenile, is charged with three counts of felony aggravated battery, one count of felony retail theft and one misdemeanor count of retail theft.

The two teens took clothing and used Mace on store employees who tried to stop them about 1 p.m. Friday at the Dick's at 2763 W. 75th St. in Naperville, police said.

The teens fled in a gold Chevrolet and were seen heading east on 75th Street, police said. Officers who were monitoring the area pulled the vehicle over near Ogden Avenue and Rickert Road and took the teens into custody.

Investigators learned the teens also were responsible for stealing clothes earlier Friday at another Dick's store in Bloomingdale, police said.

The teens were later taken to the DuPage County Jail and Kane County Youth Home.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account