Cops from Vernon Hills, Lincolnshire take kids Christmas shopping

Christmas came early Saturday for a busload of kids who got lunch, a police escort and $100 each to spend on gifts.

Cops and Kids -- which is organized by Lincolnshire and Vernon Hills police and funded with a $5,000 grant from Wal-Mart and donations from Buffalo Wild Wings, Lakeside transportation and others -- produced smiles and toys for about 50 kids from local schools in Vernon Township.

"The kids are so excited. They see the toys and their faces light up," said Lincolnshire police Officer Brittany Tazzioli who, with Vernon Hills Commander Vincent Utter, coordinated the event.

The day began with lunch at the Vernon Hills police station where officers greeted each arrival, stocking of goodies were distributed, Santa hung out and a music class from Hawthorn Elementary South sang Christmas songs.

"When I got the call, I'm like, 'OK, what is this?'" said Patricia Manu, who brought Jordan, 7, and Jeremiah, 8. "I thought the kids would love it."

Utter said Vernon Hills provided most of the resources but Tazzioli was the driving force.

"Growing up, my family raised me and my brothers and sister to help other people," said Tazzioli, who has been on the force since June 2015.

"We wanted to serve as many kids as we could. We decided $100 per kid so they could get a present for themselves and a family member if they choose."

Police officers and volunteers chaperoned the shopping trip and kept tabs on their purchases.

Before the trip, Ja'Nique Randolph, 9, of Vernon Hills said she wanted a doll but wasn't sure what kind. At the store, she snared a Baby Alive.

"I saw it on TV," she explained.

Little Adriana Bayrakhtaryan, 6, went to straight to the sporting goods department.

"My dad loves the Bears," she said.

Vernon Hills police Chief Mark Fleischhauer said geography doesn't matter when it comes to need.

"Even in towns like Lincolnshire and Vernon Hills, any community that has a diverse population will have these concerns and issues," he said. "No kid should go without Christmas."

