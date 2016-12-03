Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/3/2016 6:44 PM

Lake Zurich celebrates Miracle on Main Street

  • Santa Claus arrives by fire truck to the Miracle on Main Street event at Rotary Park in downtown Lake Zurich Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Layla Houlihan, 3½, of Lake Zurich pets a reindeer while attending the Miracle on Main Street event with her brother, Jax, 2, and dad, Corey, at Rotary Park in downtown Lake Zurich Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Rosalie Boyce, 4 months, of Kildeer is bundled from the cold while being held by her mom, Kristine, during the Miracle on Main Street event at Rotary Park in downtown Lake Zurich Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A horse-drawn carriage turns onto Main Street during the Miracle on Main Street event at Rotary Park in downtown Lake Zurich Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Junior Monika Cachro of Lake Zurich High School's Bare Voices sings during the Miracle on Main Street event at Rotary Park in downtown Lake Zurich Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • The Christmas tree is lit during the Miracle on Main Street event at Rotary Park in downtown Lake Zurich Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Lake Zurich officials continued a holiday tradition Saturday the annual Miracle on Main Street celebration in Rotary Park.

Highlights included the lighting of a 35-foot tree, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus and entertainment by Lake Zurich High School's Bare Voices, the Academy of Performing Arts and a DJ.

New events included children's crafts, sleigh rides, adult beverages and food vendors. The Lake Zurich Area Chamber of Commerce provided cookies and hot cocoa, while the Lions Club provided hot cider and held its Candy Cane Hunt in Lions Park.

Nonperishable food donations were also collected to support St. Vincent de Paul food pantry.

