Lake Zurich celebrates Miracle on Main Street

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Lake Zurich officials continued a holiday tradition Saturday the annual Miracle on Main Street celebration in Rotary Park.

Highlights included the lighting of a 35-foot tree, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus and entertainment by Lake Zurich High School's Bare Voices, the Academy of Performing Arts and a DJ.

New events included children's crafts, sleigh rides, adult beverages and food vendors. The Lake Zurich Area Chamber of Commerce provided cookies and hot cocoa, while the Lions Club provided hot cider and held its Candy Cane Hunt in Lions Park.

Nonperishable food donations were also collected to support St. Vincent de Paul food pantry.