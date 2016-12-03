Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/3/2016 6:50 PM

Barrington lights holiday tree

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Santa arrives by fire truck to the Barrington holiday tree lighting Saturday at Village Center.

      Santa arrives by fire truck to the Barrington holiday tree lighting Saturday at Village Center.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Barrington Village President Karen Darch, left, with honorary tree lighters Beth and Steve Raseman of Barrington, light the Barrington holiday tree Saturday at Village Center.

      Barrington Village President Karen Darch, left, with honorary tree lighters Beth and Steve Raseman of Barrington, light the Barrington holiday tree Saturday at Village Center.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Choral Director Robert Shellard, right, leads the Barrington High School Madrigals during the Barrington holiday tree lighting Saturday at Village Center.

      Choral Director Robert Shellard, right, leads the Barrington High School Madrigals during the Barrington holiday tree lighting Saturday at Village Center.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • A carriage passes by the Barrington High School Madrigals before the Barrington holiday tree lighting Saturday at Village Center.

      A carriage passes by the Barrington High School Madrigals before the Barrington holiday tree lighting Saturday at Village Center.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The Village of Barrington held its annual tree-lighting ceremony about 5 p.m. Saturday -- but it was just a part of a day with a variety of events offering people a chance to celebrate the holiday season.

Among other activities were the Candy Cane Festival at Foundry Shopping Center with a petting zoo; Winter Wonderland at Ice House Mall with "Nutcracker" related events; and Magical Reindeer Lane at The Shops on Lageschulte with real reindeer.

There were also carriage rides and a holiday trolley to get people to the various downtown destinations.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account