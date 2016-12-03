Barrington lights holiday tree

The Village of Barrington held its annual tree-lighting ceremony about 5 p.m. Saturday -- but it was just a part of a day with a variety of events offering people a chance to celebrate the holiday season.

Among other activities were the Candy Cane Festival at Foundry Shopping Center with a petting zoo; Winter Wonderland at Ice House Mall with "Nutcracker" related events; and Magical Reindeer Lane at The Shops on Lageschulte with real reindeer.

There were also carriage rides and a holiday trolley to get people to the various downtown destinations.